India Women’s Cricket Team to Play One-Off Test on Australian Tour

The India women's cricket team is set to tour Australia for the first time in 15 years for a one-off Test and a white-ball series in September.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) are yet to make an announcement, Australian pace bowler Megan Schutt recently revealed on 'No Balls: The Cricket Podcast' that her country will play a home series against India in September, with a preparatory camp in Darwin, ESPNcricinfo.com reported.