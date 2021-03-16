India Women Look to Play for Pride in Final ODI vs South Africa

India women will face South Africa in the inconsequential fifth and final ODI here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

With the Proteas women sealing the series after winning the fourth ODI on Sunday and taking an unassailable 3-1 lead, the final game will be played by India for pride.

The Proteas batters have managed to chase challenging targets in the last two matches and have made the Indian bowling attack look pretty ordinary.