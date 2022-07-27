India to Host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

India will host the Women's 50-over World Cup in 2025 as the BCCI has successfully bid for the mega event during the ICC Annual Conference that concluded in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The ICC flagship event will return to the country after more than a decade.

The last time a women's 50-over World Cup was held in India was back in 2013 when Australia emerged champions after beating West Indies by 114 runs in the final in Mumbai.