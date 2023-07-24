SGPC To Begin Live Streaming Of Gurbani From Golden Temple On YouTube

Golden Temple, Amritsar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, SGPC is ready to launch its YouTube channel today, Monday, 23 July 2023. The YouTube channels will live-stream the Gurbani Kirtan from the Golden Temple though the interested audience must know that the live streaming will begin on July 24.
A New Delhi-based firm has been hired to provide technical assistance to SGPC in the process. The committee has already had an off-air trial as informed by the SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal. The company will also help to guide the SGPC in establishing its own satellite channel.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami will launch the channel at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex. G Next Media Private Limited which owns PTC channels will telecast Gurbani kirtan beyond the 11-year agreement that expires on July 23 until the committee gets its own satellite channel.
CM Bhagwant Mann said that instead of focusing on the free-to-air telecast of Gurbani Kirtan, the SGPC is making sure that the rights remain in the hands of one channel associated with an influential political family. Though the state government could make the arrangements for live and free-to-air telecast within 24 hours if given a chance.
He also informed that a former Jathedar of Akal Takht had batted for the launch of SGPC’s own channel almost a year ago. He pointed out that the existing Jathedar of Akal Takht issued directions for using satellite channels to telecast Gurbani since many devotees might not have access to the Internet, smart TVs, or mobile phones where they could watch YouTube.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)