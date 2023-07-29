India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs WI

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming details here.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: India won the first ODI match against West Indies yesterday, the first win out of the three-match series in the West Indies, and now they will look forward to sealing the ODI win by winning the second match in Barbados. India defeated West Indies by 5 wickets.
India had won the toss in the first ODI match and chose to bat first. In the first ODI, Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid changed the batting order in the middle which became a bit challenging. The Indian cricket team has to play 11 matches before the opening world cup game on 8 October thus too many experiments would not be in their best interest. Know the live streaming details for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 below.
When will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 be played?
West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 29.
Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 be played?
West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
At what time will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 begin?
The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.
Where can we watch the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 live on TV?
West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be broadcasted live on the Doordarshan Sports channel.
Where can we watch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 online?
The Live Streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website.
