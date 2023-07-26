India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup Clash Could be Rescheduled: Reports

2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan clash is unlikely to take place on 15 October.
(Photo: PTI)
The highly anticipated clash 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash between neighbours India and Pakistan, which was initially scheduled to be held on 15 October in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, is now likely to be rescheduled.
According to a report in the Indian Express, this new development comes owing to 15 October being the first day of Navratri, wherein Garba celebrations are common across the state of Gujarat.
Earlier, it was highlighted that hotel rents for 15 October have sky-rocketed in Ahmedabad, whilst there also has been a hike in the airfare. With the match now unlikely to proceed as per the initial schedule, cricket enthusiasts across the country will have to cancel prior plans and formulate new ones.
