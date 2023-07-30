India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Indian Batting Crumbles as West Indies Keep Series Alive

Chasing a small total, Kyle Mayers was off the blocks quickly, driving and flicking India's new-ball pair of Hardik Pandya and Mukesh Kumar before Brandon King joined in, going past 1000 ODI runs with consecutive boundaries off Umran Malik.

Mayers then welcomed Shardul Thakur into the attack with a stylish flick for six to bring up the fifty partnership on the first ball of the ninth over, but fell attempting a repeat of the same one ball later. In the same over, Thakur trapped King LBW to reduce West Indies to 54/2.

With Hope on crease, West Indies had managed to move on quickly but Thakur struck again to remove Alick Athanaze. However, the captain ensured West Indies didn't waste a perfect start like the visitors.