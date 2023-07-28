'These Things Happen in World Cups,' Jay Shah Confirms Change in WC Schedule

With the marquee match of the World Cup clashing with the first day of the Navaratri, the local police have told the BCCI that it would find it difficult to take care of security on the day. However, denying the factor as the reason for changes in the schedule, Shah said, "If security was an issue then why would the match go there (to Ahmedabad). [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges. There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day [and then play again]."

Shah also emphasized that the venues for the matches will not be changed. "As far as possible, we are looking at not changing the venue as well as the matches. Not changing the venue is very important. Teams which have six-day gaps between matches, we are trying to reduce it to four-five days; and those that have just two-day gaps, we are trying to increase to three days," he said.