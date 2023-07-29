2024 ICC T20 World Cup To Be Played From 4 to 30 June: Reports

New Format To Be Introduced in 2024

Twelve teams had already qualified for the tournament before the regional qualifiers, including hosts West Indies and USA, and the top eight teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup - Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified by virtue of their spots in the T20I rankings, completing the 20-team roster.

As far as the format for the 2024 World Cup, it will be different to the last two editions (2020-21 in the UAE and 2022 in Australia), where the first round was followed by Super 12s.

Next year, the 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8s. The Super 8 teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals.