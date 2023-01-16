Ind vs SL: ‘We’ve Seen Siraj Go From Strength to Strength,’ Says Rohit Sharma

It was a series in which the Indian batters got runs and the bowlers had good hauls. "I thought it was a great series for us. We bowled pretty well, got wickets, (made) breakthroughs when we need. Batters throughout the series piling up those runs was good to watch," he further added.

Next up for India is three ODIs against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday in Hyderabad. "We'll get there and see and there will be a change in combination from what we saw today. We want to work as we did in this series to get the result we want," stated Rohit.