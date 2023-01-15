In Photos, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Shubman Out on 116, Virat Completes Fifty

India vs Sri Lanka live photo updates from the 3rd ODI.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rahul Dravid and Hardik Pandya in conversation before the toss at the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
Toss coin during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Rohit Sharma (c) of India with Dasun Shanaka (c) of Sri Lanka at the toss during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.
Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first.
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma enter the field during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Rohit Sharma (c) of India and Shubman Gill stitched together a 95-run opening wicket partnership in the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Chamika Karunaratne of Sri Lanka celebrating the wicket of Rohit Sharma (c) of India during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Shubman Gill of India celebrates his fifty during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Shubman Gill of India celebrating his century during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Shubman Gill of India celebrate his century during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Virat Kohli of India celebrates his fifty during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Kasun Rajitha celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the 15th January 2023
