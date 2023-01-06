Ind v SL: Rahul Dravid Seeks Patience for Youngsters, Says Off-Days Are Natural

India head coach Rahul Dravid asked the fans to be patient with young players in his team. The coach stated that the youngsters will have off days once in a while and will end up impacting the outcome of the match, picking up unwanted records in the process.

Youngsters like Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tripathi had an off-day as India went down to Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the 2nd T20I, leaving the three-match series evenly poised 1-1.