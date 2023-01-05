Explained: India and Pakistan at Loggerheads Regarding Asia Cup 2023 Hosting

Eight months before they step onto the field for the Asia Cup 2023 clash, India and Pakistan, albeit not for the first time, have found themselves at loggerheads. This time around, the dispute pertains to the host nation of the tournament.

India have clarified their stance on not travelling to Pakistan, the planned host of the event, leading to discussions about the tournament being relocated to a neutral venue. However, Pakistan has not taken this decision lightly either, causing the event to be shrouded in uncertainty.

Here’s all you need to know about the situation:

What Is the Current Stand-Off About?

President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, announced the upcoming two-year calendar of Asian cricket events via a tweet on Thursday, 5 January. According to the schedule, the next edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will be held in September 2023, just a month before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

According to the initial programme, Pakistan were supposed to host the next Asia Cup, with India being the host of the next World Cup. However, it was announced back in October 2022 that India was not planning on travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

A neutral venue, with the United Arab Emirates being a plausible candidate, could host the competition should India not travel to Pakistan. However, the latter have subsequently warned about pulling out of the ODI World Cup, hosted by India, resulting in a standstill.

What Is India’s Stance on the Subject?

In the 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was clarified that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Shah, who is also the secretary of the BCCI, stated, "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue. A neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan." The newly-elected president of the apex cricket body of the nation, Roger Binny confirmed that the decision will be taken by the government, and not by the board. “That isn’t our call. We can’t say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from the government if we leave the country, or other countries come here. We can’t take that decision on our own, we’ve to rely on the government,” confirmed Binny, as per quotes on ANI.

How Did Pakistan Respond?

Following the statements from the BCCI’s secretary and president, the then chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, had warned that the green shirts would boycott the ODI World Cup in India should the men in blue initiate the relocation of the Asia Cup. "We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us. If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it?" Raja informed Urdu News.

Raja, however, was removed from his position a month ago. His successor, Najam Sethi, might not have explicitly mentioned anything about a World Cup boycott, but on the same lines as his BCCI counterpart, Binny, he clarified that the issue will be addressed by the government.

"When it comes to India, it all depends on the Pakistan government’s decision. The guidance comes from there only. Closer to the World Cup 2023, we will go to our government and ask, and if they allow us, we will go," he confirmed. Incidentally, the last edition of the Asia Cup was also scheduled to be held in Pakistan before it underwent two rounds of relocation—first to Sri Lanka and then, finally, to the United Arab Emirates.

Will the Issue Have a Solution?

There are a couple of ways to address this question. The simplest way would, taking into consideration the current standoff, require only one word: unlikely. Not anytime soon, at least. The BCCI has always maintained that they have no intention of travelling to Pakistan for the competition. Moreover, the two-year calendar of the ACC has mentioned the venue of the tournament, indicating that there have not been any discussions on the matter over the past few months. For Pakistan, however, it could result in a significant economic loss. With international teams now touring the nation again, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarding them the hosting rights of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the Asia Cup would only have catapulted the gradual return of international cricket in Pakistan.

The new chairman of PCB, Sethi, also took a sly dig at Shah following the calendar announcement, saying, "Thank you, @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated." For now, we will need to wait for the ACC meeting, which will be held in February. It remains to be seen if the two parties can reach an amicable solution.