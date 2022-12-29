Selectors Need To Take the Call on Looking Beyond Rohit & Virat: Gautam Gambhir

When India's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka, to be held in January 2023, was announced, it had a look very similar to the one which played against New Zealand: no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The move to not include the highly-experienced duo spells out that the build-up for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and the transition for the team in the shortest format of the game has begun. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes the call on the future of Rohit and Virat in the T20I scheme of things has to be taken by the selectors.

"Yes, it's going to be a big call. But some other countries have taken that call, whether it is England, they have actually gone that way. They have actually gone with a lot of power and went in with a lot of young talent when they were re-building their white-ball cricket. Australia and some of the other teams also have done that," Gambhir said.