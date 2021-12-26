India vs SA: Kohli Wins Toss & Bats First; Shardul & Rahane Included in XI

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss at Centurion and has opted to bat first against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test. Ajinkya Rahane holds his spot while Shreyas Iyer is left out and Shardul Thakur takes up the all-rounder's spot. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the other pacers with R Ashwin as the spinner.

Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma also miss out on the Boxing Day Test.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen, who was part of the Mumbai Indians side in the IPL, is making his Test debut. He gets the nod over Duanne Olivier for this game. Jansen is a left-arm pacer.