Avesh Khan, Dinesh Karthik Help India Win by 82 Runs vs SA; Series Level at 2-2

Hardik and Dinesh Karthik for company, and they took stock in the 15th over before going through the gears after that. Nortje and Maharaj were both taken to the cleaners as India crossed the 100-run mark with ease and powered along in the crucial final phase of the innings. DK was showing the kind of form he had in the IPL with RCB, which meant danger for SA. Soon enough, DK had over taken Hardik’s score and both were inching close to well deserved half-centuries.

In the 19th, Hardik hammered Ngidi for a six and then off the next delivery was caught at third man for 46, with 10 balls to go. In the final over, Karthik clobbered Dwaine Pretorius into the stands to get to his maiden fifty in T20Is before being castled off the next, caught at deep square leg for 55. After the wicket, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel added 10 more to get to 169/6.

In response, South Africa’s chase never really took off – Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma were met with a hostile Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. The South African captain took a couple of painful knocks early on and eventually retired hurt for 8 in the fourth over.

A moment of miscommunication between Quinton de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius saw the left-hander runout for 14. After which Pretorius was castled for a duck by Avesh Khan, caught behind by Pant.

Yuzvendra Chahal got into the act as well soon after the power play as he trapped Heinrich Klassen trapped LBW for 8. In the 11th over, Harshal Patel struck, cleaning up the in-form David Miller for 9.