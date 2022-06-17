Podcast: Big Money Coming in From IPL, But BCCI Needs To Play Balancing Act

And while this now makes the IPL the second highest-earning sports league, in terms of per match revenue, this also means there is more at stake every summer for the BCCI.

With board Secretary Jay Shah announcing that the league will have a two and a half month window from the next ICC FTP, and already half the Indian players ruled out, or resting, from the ongoing home T20 series against South Africa – the question that now arises is where this leaves India's international bilateral commitments?

With two new teams, IPL 2022 had 74 matches and stretched a whole two months and from 2027, the board has committed to as many as 94 matches a season as a package of 410 matches was sold in the media rights auction, for the next five years.