Series in Bag but Indian Bowlers Face Tough Test in Final T20I Against Proteas

It may be an inconsequential game on paper, but Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series in Indore on Tuesday, 4 October.

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, India can afford to rest a few of their key players but the hosts will be determined to put up a complete performance before they take the flight to Australia on 6 October.

Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition beginning later this month.