India vs SA 3rd T2OI: Shreyas, Umesh, Siraj in as India Opt to Bowl First

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the final and third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, 4 October.

With the three-match series (2-0) already in their pocket, India have opted to rest star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul alongside young bowler Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm seamer has been ruled out due to a back issue as part of a precautionary measure.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, seamers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj find a spot in India's playing XI.

Meanwhile, South Africa have made just one change by resting Anrich Nortje. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius takes his place.