India vs South Africa 1st Test. When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming.
(Photo: The Quint)
India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test 2023: India and South Africa will clash in the first test of the two match test series on Tuesday, 26 December 2023. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Prior to this both the teams locked horns in the T20I and ODI series. The IND vs SA T20I series ended in a draw while the 3 match ODI series was won by the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.
India's top batsman Virat Kohli has rejoined the team for the boxing day test and fans would be excited to see the power packed performance from one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. Team India is currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after winning the first test series, and would definitely aim for winning the ongoing test series against the Proteas to retain their top spot.
Let us check out IND vs SA boxing test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
IND vs SA 1st test will be played on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.
IND vs SA 1st test will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
IND vs SA 1st test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
IND vs SA 1st test will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs SA 1st test will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Here is the IND vs SA 1st test squad.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada.
