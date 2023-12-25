Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs South Africa 1st Test: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming

India vs South Africa 1st Test: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming

IND vs SA boxing day test match will be played tomorrow on 26 December 2023 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Updated:

India vs South Africa 1st Test. When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs South Africa 1st Test. When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming.</p></div>
India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test 2023: India and South Africa will clash in the first test of the two match test series on Tuesday, 26 December 2023. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Prior to this both the teams locked horns in the T20I and ODI series. The IND vs SA T20I series ended in a draw while the 3 match ODI series was won by the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

India's top batsman Virat Kohli has rejoined the team for the boxing day test and fans would be excited to see the power packed performance from one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. Team India is currently leading the  World Test Championship (WTC) points table after winning the first test series, and would definitely aim for winning the ongoing test series against the Proteas to retain their top spot.

Let us check out IND vs SA boxing test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When is the India vs South Africa 1st Test?

IND vs SA 1st test will be played on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

At What Time Will the India vs South Africa 1st Test Start?

IND vs SA 1st test will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Where Will the India vs South Africa 1st Test Played?

IND vs SA 1st test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

IND vs SA 1st test will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

IND vs SA 1st test will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

 India vs South Africa 1st Test: Team Squads

Here is the IND vs SA 1st test squad.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada.

Published: 25 Dec 2023,01:20 PM IST

