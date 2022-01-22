India vs SA 3rd ODI: Changes Expected for India as South Africa Eye Clean Sweep

On the other hand, South Africans don't have as many concerns to address. Each of the top five batters have made significant contributions in at least one of the two matches while the spinners have done their job with the ball, bringing South Africa back into the contest in both matches.



So far, they have been polished in their template in the first two ODIs, winning the first one by setting a score and then completing the highest-ever successful ODI run chase in Paarl in the second.



Having replaced Marco Jansen with Sisanda Magala as their only change with the series on the line on Friday, it seems unlikely the South Africans will tinker too much with their XI. Unless they want to give rest to some of their players and give an opportunity to people who have sat on the bench all series.



Since 2016, South Africa have completed seven ODI series whitewashes at home, blanking five different opponents -- Australia (2016 & 2020), Ireland (2016 - one-match series), Sri Lanka (2017 and 2019), Zimbabwe (2018), and Bangladesh (2017). India are in line to be the sixth team if everything goes to plan for the hosts on Sunday in Cape Town.