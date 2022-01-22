Not Great to be on Losing Side 2 Games in a Row: Rahul After SA ODI Series Loss

"They are playing some really good cricket at home and we are making mistakes as well in the middle. Good learning for us. Obviously, not great to be on the losing side two games in a row," said Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.



Rahul further spoke about where India is lacking right now. "Not with individuals but we're trying to get better at things we haven't done well in the past. I spoke about partnerships earlier. The middle-order is crucial going into a big tournament. We want to get wickets in the middle, create pressure."



The 29-year-old credited South Africa for chasing down 288 with ease. "Yes, it does feel like one of the wickets at home. I don't think it was a pitch they could have chased down 280 that easily but credit to them, they batted well. They showed us the importance of partnerships and the importance of putting pressure early."



Talking about the positive points from both matches despite losing them, Rahul remarked, "The way Virat and Shikhar batted in the first game. The way Rishabh batted today. Not easy to come in with two down. He's a really important member of the team."