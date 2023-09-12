Luckily We Are All Test Players: Kohli Credits Experience for Ton Against Pak

Speaking about his and Rahul’s performance, Kohli said, “Both KL and I are both conventional players. And when you have him batting the way he was and me playing, it's tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots. We didn't think about the partnership too much, the idea was to 'keep batting.' It is one of the most memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well. He hit form for us straightaway, good for us.”

Kohli smashed 122 runs off just 94 deliveries while Rahul scored 111 off 106 deliveries. Their partnership helped the Indian team build a strong total, which Pakistan could not chase and eventually lost the Super Four match. Apart from Rahul and Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also smashed a half-century each in the beginning to provide a strong foundation to the team.