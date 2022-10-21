India vs Pakistan T20 WC: 'Arshdeep Will Pick Babar's Wicket,' Says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has predicted an Indian win in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.
(Photo: The Quint)
India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 starts with the big match against Babar Azam's Pakistan on Sunday. Revenge will be on the agenda, with the Men in Blue having lost their last two out of three T20I matches against Pak, including the big T20 World Cup fixture last year in the UAE.
Suresh Raina, Booking.com's ambassador for the 2022 T20 World Cup, spoke to The Quint and made his predictions for the big game.
'We're definitely going to win the match. To be alive in the tournament you need to win the first game and set the tone. We have a good team, good fast bowlers and batters who can change the momentum of the game,' he said when asked about an early prediction.
Asked to pick a play who's likely to turn the game around, Raina was quick to name Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma.
'Surya and Rohit have very good intent when it comes to T20 cricket. There's also Virat Kohli who's in very good form. My main go-to would also be Hardik Pandya alongside Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep will pick the wicket of Babar Azam,' he said.
Despite being touted as pre-tournament favourites in many previous editions, India hasn't won the title after winning the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in 2007 in South Africa. In the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, India failed to qualify for the semifinals.
