India vs New Zealand T20I 1st Match Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live

India vs New Zealand T20I: Soon after the end of ICC T20 World Cup, Indian cricket team is all set to play against New Zealand in the first match of India vs New Zealand T20I series, on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

Both the teams last faced each other in ICC T20 World Cup held in UAE.

The Indian cricket team will be led by its new T20 captain Rohit Sharma, while Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps. This will also be the first match of Indian team under the new head coach Rahul Dravid.