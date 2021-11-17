India vs New Zealand T20I 1st Match Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live

watch IND VS NZ T20 match live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.
(Photo: Twitter/ @BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I: Soon after the end of ICC T20 World Cup, Indian cricket team is all set to play against New Zealand in the first match of India vs New Zealand T20I series, on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.
Both the teams last faced each other in ICC T20 World Cup held in UAE.
The Indian cricket team will be led by its new T20 captain Rohit Sharma, while Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps. This will also be the first match of Indian team under the new head coach Rahul Dravid.
Here are the details about the time, venue, and live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match on Wednesday.
What is the timing of the India vs New Zealand T20I series' 1st Match?
The India vs New Zealand T20I series 1st match will begin at 7 pm Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ T20I series' first match?
The India vs New Zealand T20I series' first match can be watched live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.
The IND vs NZ match can also be watched live online on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
Moreover, you can also visit The Quint for regular updates about the India vs New Zealand T20I series' first match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)