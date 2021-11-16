Players Aren't Machines, Workload Management is a Must: Rahul Dravid

"We are not at that point of looking at separate teams for different formats. Of course, there are individuals who play only particular formats. For me, the mental and physical health of players is the-most important in these times. It will certainly be in conversation with them. I would like to work with them to ensure that whenever they are playing, we have them fresh and are fully switched on. These are challenging times, especially for those guys who are expected to play all formats of the game.



"No, we don't priorities formats at all. I think all the three formats are critically important. For us, there is not going to be any let-up on the way we prepare or plan for any of the three formats. Obviously, in the next two years, there are two or three ICC events - the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup and World Test Championship. We need to prepare for those events. For me, it is just about constantly improving every day, and keeping getting better as players and people. Then we should be fine," he said.



Dravid believes that New Zealand, the current Test champions, can't be called underdogs all the time. "They are a very good side, make no mistake about it. You don't need me to say that. Their performances over the last few years have been exceptional. It's almost become fashionable to keep calling them underdogs in every tournament but that narrative has certainly changed over the last few years. From outside, they might be called outsiders but teams internally know that they are always going to be one of the top contenders in any tournament they play."



"They are a very good team, well-planned, well-led and well-prepared. They have beaten India recently in big tournaments but therein lies a really good opportunity for us to keep improving and keep getting better. Hopefully, if we get an opportunity in a big tournament next time, we will put one over them."