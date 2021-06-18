Rohit vs Boult, Virat vs Jamieson Among Key Battles in WTC Final

India and New Zealand may be playing at a neutral venue, but it is Kohli's side that has shown dominance away from home winning two out of the three series they have played overseas in the run-up to World Test Championship (WTC) final. In contrast, New Zealand's run comprises only series wins at home with both their overseas tours in the run-up to WTC final yielding no success for them.

The Kiwis have played five series in the 2019-2021 WTC period and won three series at home against India, Pakistan and West Indies which saw them enter the final on the basis of percentage of points.