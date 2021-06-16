If NZ Win Toss & Bowl, India Will Be All Out on Day 1: Shane Bond

Kane Williamson’s top-ranked New Zealand Test team will take on India in the first-ever World Test Championship final that gets underway on Friday, 18 June, in Southampton.

Shane Bond, former New Zealand pacer and an integral part of the Mumbai Indians’ franchise where he’s worked closely with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, spoke to The Quint about the two players, his expectations from the match. He also made a big prediction: New Zealand will bowl India out on the first day itself if it wins the toss and elects to field.

Here’s what he said: