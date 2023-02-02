Ind vs NZ: "Keep It Simple and Back My Gut," Says Hardik Pandya on His Captaincy

India skipper Hardik Pandya, who played a vital role in India's win against New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, 1 February, highlighted his captaincy philosophy, saying that he looks to keep things simple and backs his gut.

After playing a valuable knock (30 off 17), Hardik also produced a magical performance with the ball, becoming India's most successful bowler on the day with his superb figures of 4-16 as India hammered New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I.