India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam’s Record With Majestic Ton

Continuing his red-hot form, Indian opener Shubman Gill brought up his 4th ODI century on Tuesday, 24 January, in the third and final match of the ODI series against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. With this century, Gill equalled a rare record set by Pakistan's Babar Azam against West Indies in 2016.

Gill made 112 runs off just 78 balls, bringing up his second century of the series. Earlier in the series opener in Hyderabad, the opening batter had smashed a 208 to become the fifth Indian batter to get to an ODI double hundred.