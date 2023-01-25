India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: ‘This Hundred Means a Lot to Me,’ Says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit also lauded Kuldeep and Gill, who played crucial roles in the win.

"Every time I have given Kuldeep the ball he has given breakthroughs and taken important wickets. The wrist spinners get better with game time," he said

"Gill's approach is quite similar in every game. He wants to start afresh every game. As a youngster, coming into the team and having that attitude is great. He could have taken it lightly but he doesn't seem to be that type," the skipper added.



Talking about the series win, Rohit said that the teams did most parts right, which was the key.

"I thought in the last six games we played we did most parts right and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without Siraj and Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get Chahal and Umran in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure," he said.