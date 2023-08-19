ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be played tomorrow at 7:30 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Telecast?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast: After winning the 1st T20I against Ireland, team India is all set to play the 2nd T20I against the rivals on 20 August 2023. Currently, team India is leading the IND vs IRE T20I series by 1-0, and they are just one match away to win India vs Ireland T20I Series 2023.

The men in blue won the India vs Ireland 1st T20I by 2 runs through DLS method, and it won't be wrong to say that Jasprit Bumrah returned the international cricket with a bang.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be played at The Village, Dublin tomorrow on Sunday.

Also Read

Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Details in India

Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Details in India
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Date: When Will Be the Match Played?

The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, 20 August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Time: When Will the Match Start?

The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Venue: Where Will Be the Match Played?

The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be played at The Village, Dublin.

Also Read

India vs Ireland: ‘Body Feels Good,’ Jasprit Bumrah Assures Fans Ahead of Return

India vs Ireland: ‘Body Feels Good,’ Jasprit Bumrah Assures Fans Ahead of Return
ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match?

The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match on Television?

The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be live telecasted on Sports18 channel in India.

Also Read

India vs Ireland 2023 T20I Live Telecast Channel: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Live

India vs Ireland 2023 T20I Live Telecast Channel: Where To Watch IND vs IRE Live
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Squads: List of Players

Here is the list of India and Ireland team squads for 2nd T20I match tomorrow on 20 August.

India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland Squad: Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Fionn Hand, Theo Van Woerkom, Barry Mccarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Ben White, and Craig Young.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  India vs Ireland   T20I Series 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×