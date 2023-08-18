India vs Ireland T20: Bumrah Captains in Comeback, Rinku & Prasidh Make Debuts

Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna are both making their debuts in the 1st T20I vs Ireland.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
Nearly a year after his last international outing, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back on the cricket field, leading the team in the T20I series against Ireland.
In the series-opener at Dublin on Friday evening, Bumrah has won the toss and elected to field first with the team handing out two debut caps.
Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna are both making their debuts.
Over the last year, Bumrah has missed key events including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the World Test Championship final this summer, aside from a handful of bilateral games, but on the eve of his comeback, Bumrah said he is fully fit and ready to go full tilt in the series.
"You have to respect your body and give it time to recover. But what it does is makes you hungry. I understood the moment my body recovered, I could do that little bit extra. I'm not holding back. I have had many net sessions. Not just at NCA, even back home with the Gujarat team. I have no restrictions. The body feels good," Bumrah said in the press conference ahead of the first T20I.
