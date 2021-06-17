Heather Knight’s 95 Takes England to 269/6 on Day 1 vs India

Debutant Deepti Sharma bagged two crucial wickets, of Heather when she was just five runs short of a century and Natalie Sciver (42, 75 balls, 6x4s). The Uttar Pradesh off-spinning all-rounder had both batswomen leg before wicket.

Heather was involved in two important partnerships. She and Tammy added 71 runs for the second wicket, and then collaborated for a 90-run stand for the third with Natalie. These two partnerships provided solidity to England's first innings, even as India missed a few opportunities and lost a review.

England, on the other hand, lost three reviews, including the one taken for Heather.

Shafali Verma took a one-handed catch of Tammy at short leg off the bowling of Sneh which broke the opening wicket partnership of 69.