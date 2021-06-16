Indian Women’s Team Fields 5 Debutants as England Elect to Bat

The England women’s team won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against India in Bristol on Wednesday. India, who are playing their first Test in almost seven years, are fielding five debutants.

Batter Shafali Verma, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia are playing their first Test. Off-spinner Sneh Rana, who is also making her Test debut, is returning to India fold after five years.

For England, all-rounder Sophia Dunkley makes debut. She becomes the first black player to represent England women's Test team.