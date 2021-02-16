We Showed Grit, Determination; Toss Didn’t Matter: Virat Kohli

"The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application, determination, and grit to battle it out. We didn't panic looking at the turn and bounce on the pitch, trusted our defence and got into the game. We scored close to 600 runs in the two innings and if you put up that kind of a batting performance and string in those partnerships, we know we have got the bowlers to do the job in home conditions," said Kohli.

The pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium has drawn polarised reactions from pundits and former players, with several people saying that it was "not fit" for a five-day Test match.

Kohli, who won the toss and chose to bat first, said on Tuesday that winning the toss didn't matter unlike what was the case in the first Test in which England won the toss and that helped them cash in on batting-friendly conditions on the first two days and eventually win the match.

"I don't think the toss would've mattered much on this pitch, and we believed we could score runs in the second innings and got almost 300. Both teams had to apply themselves and that's what you want in Test cricket, whether it be on spinning or seaming tracks with a lot of grass on it," he said.