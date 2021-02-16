India Move to 2nd Spot in World Test Championship Final’s Race

A commanding 317-run victory over England in Chennai and India didn’t just equalise the four match Test series but also get back into the race for the final of the World Test Championship.
Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in England's second innings along with R Ashwin’s all-round performance in the match helped India bowl England out for 164 in the second session on Day 4.
The victory helps India move to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table and more importantly, moves England to the fourth spot after the team climbed to number 1 after the win in the series-opener against India.
India need one more win in this series to seal a spot in the final which will be played in June at Lord's,.
New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia pulled out of the tour of South Africa that was supposed to take place in February. That effectively left Australia’s qualification dependent on the outcome of the four-match India vs England series.
