India vs England U-19 World Cup Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live

(Photo: IANS)
The Under 19 Indian cricket team is all set to play against Under 19 England team in the final match of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup, on Saturday, 5 February 2022.
Both India and England U-19 teams played their last matches on Thursday, 3 February, against Australia and Afghanistan, respectively.
Here are the details about timing and live streaming of England vs India U-19 match.
What is the timing of India vs England U-19 World Cup Final Match?
India vs England U19 World Cup match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Saturday, 5 February 2022.
India vs England U-19 World Cup Match can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Network.
India vs England match can also be watched/live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
Skipper Yash Dhull will lead the Under-19 Indian cricket team in the final match of the World Cup, while Tom Prest will be the captain of England.
