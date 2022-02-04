Road to Final: Undefeated India in Fourth Straight Men's U-19 World Cup Final

With four titles, India are the most successful team in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup history and Yash Dhull's side are on the cusp of adding another trophy to the cabinet on Saturday night when they take on England in the final.

The fixture is the fourth straight time they're appearing in the final, with their last title win coming in 2018, before they lost to Bangladesh in the final in 2020.

Here's a look at how the squad have fought off opponents, and Covid, to reach the final.