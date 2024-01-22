India vs Eng Test: England Call Up Dan Lawrence as Replacement of Harry Brook

Instead, he played for Melbourne Stars in Australia’s BBL and is currently in the UAE to play for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 season two. Lawrence’s inclusion means England have sufficient options to see who can take Brook’s role in the middle-order, with two more options in wicketkeeper-batters Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.

Brook’s loss is a significant development for England, as the right-handed batter has been one of the shining stars for the side in the last one and a half years of playing Tests. He averages 62.16 from 12 Tests, scoring 1181 runs at a strike-rate of 91.76 including four centuries and seven fifties.

He had his breakout moment in England's tour of Pakistan in December 2022, where he was adjudged Player of the Series for scoring 468 runs from five innings at an average of 93.60, hitting three centuries, including a superb 153.

England will be arriving in Hyderabad on Sunday, after spending the last ten days preparing for the Test tour of India in Abu Dhabi. The Ben Stokes-led side are expected to train at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, ahead of the first Test on January 25.