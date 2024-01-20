U-19 World Cup: Uday Saharan-Led India Register 84-Run Triumph Over Bangladesh

Team India registered a massive 84-run triumph over Bangladesh in their U-19 World Cup opener at the Mangaung Oval in South Africa on Saturday, 20 January.

Put in to bat first, the men in blue posted a total of 251 runs at the loss of 7 wickets at the 50 overs. Opener Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan top scored for India as they notched 76 runs off 96 balls and 64 runs off 94 deliveries respectively.

Other contributions came from middle-order batsmen Priyanshu Moliya (23 off 42) and wicket-keeper Aravelly Avanish (23 off 17). Sachin Dhas, the number 6 batter, added 26 runs off 20 deliveries as well.