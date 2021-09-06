India Bowlers Turn Up the Heat as England Surrender Meekly at The Oval

India’s brilliant pace bowling battery came up trumps yet again for Virat Kohli as they bowled with fire, rolling over the brittle English batting line-up with relative ease on the final day of The Oval Test in London.

Shardul Thakur was among the best performers for the India in the Test which they won comprehensively by 157 runs. Umesh Yadav picked 3 wickets in the second innings while Shardul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked 2 each.

India now lead the five-match series 2-1 with one game to go in Manchester beginning 10 September.