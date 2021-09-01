Selection Headaches for Both Camps as India and England Meet at The Oval

The Indian top three have managed to score runs in some innings or the other. However, the middle order has not lived up to expectation so far.



Skipper Virat Kohli, who bats at No. 4, is due for a big one and so are Ajinkya Rahane and the wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.



The Indian team management, which is insistent on playing five bowlers, may bring in bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to strengthen the batting in place of Ishant Sharma.



There are concerns over left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's fitness. The team management may mull bringing in R Ashwin in his place as there are already calls for him to be reinstated in the playing XI.



England are bound to see changes as Jos Buttler is out, leaving the wicket-keeping duties to Jonny Bairstow.