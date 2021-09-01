Prasidh Krishna Added to India Squad Ahead of Oval Test

A right-arm pace bowler, Krishna made his international debut in the ODI series against England in Pune in March. He played in all three matches and picked up six wickets, including 4/54 on debut.



In nine first-class appearances, Krishna has picked 34 wickets at an average of 20.26 and economy rate of 2.79.



Krishna was one of the four players from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8 and recovered before joining the Indian team in Mumbai for their departure to England for the World Test Championship final and England Test series.



The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval on September 2. The five-match series is currently evenly poised at 1-1 with two games to go.



India's squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.