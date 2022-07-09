India vs England 2nd T20I: Jordan, Debutant Gleeson Restrict India to 170/8

India's Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Hardik Pandya (right) run between wickets during the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Photo: PTI
Four wickets from Chris Jordan (4/27) and three from debutant Richard Gleeson (3/15) helped England restrict India to 170/8 in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.
The Indian batters found it difficult to judge the extra bounce from the English seamers, after a good start from openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Their 49-run stand was the highest partnership of the Indian innings while Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 46, off 29.
Unlike in the first T20I, captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India alongside wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who had sat out of the opener to rest, after the fifth Test earlier this week. Rohit received a reprieve in the fourth ball of the first over from David Willey after being dropped by Jason Roy at backward point. He made full use of the opportunity by sending one over the crowd in the last ball of the same over.
Rohit and Pant took on the English attack with aplomb, scoring 17 runs of the third over from seamer Willey, forcing England skipper Jos Buttler to bring in experienced all-rounder Mooen Ali into the scheme of things.
Ali could not stop the onslaught as he gave away 11 runs in the fourth over as India cruised to 43 runs without the loss of any wicket. Rohit, who seemed to be in good touch, however, departed the very next over. The Indian skipper, who had scored 31 runs from 20 balls tried to pull a short delivery from debutant Richard Gleeson, only to top edge it, as it landed into the hands of a diving Buttler.
Pant continued the attack on the other side taking India’s score to 61/2 by the end of powerplay.
Meanwhile, there seems to be no change in fortunes for India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli who arrived at the crease only to depart for one run as he tried to hit a length ball from Gleeson to leg side. All Kohli could manage was an edge towards backward point where David Malan completed an excellent catch to offer Gleeson his second wicket of the day.
It went from bad to worse as Pant departed the very next ball, edging one to Buttler while trying to hit a length ball from Gleeson through the leg side, making 26 runs from 15 balls at a strike rate of 173.33.
New man Gleeson’s spell wreaked havoc upon the Indian batting line-up as their score read 61/3 from 61/1 in a matter of just one over. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya entered the middle and steered the Indian innings, taking the score to 86/3 at the end of 10 overs. However, there seemed to be no end to India’s batting troubles as Suryakumar (15 runs of 11 balls), and Hardik (12 from 15 balls) got out in the very next over to successive deliveries from England all-rounder Chris Jordan, with the score reeling at 89/5.
India then lost Dinesh Karthik (12 runs of 17 balls) as the veteran batter tried to finish a third run off Harry Brook’s over falling short of the crease as wicket-keeper Buttler collected a throw and broke the stumps to send him back for a run out.
With Karthik departing, the responsibility fell on the shoulders of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who made the scoreboard tick with Harshal Patel in the middle. Harshal played a little cameo, hitting a quick-fire 13 runs off six balls but perished soon as he tried to ramp a short ball from Jordan over to deep third into the hands of a waiting Gleeson, handing the Englishman his third wicket of the match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who arrived next did not last long as man-in-form Jordan grabbed his fourth of the day to send back the Indian seamer for just two runs of 10 balls.
Meanwhile, Jadeja who played a crucial 46 runs of 29 balls finished off the proceedings for India with a little hitting in the last two overs, taking India’s total to 170/8 in the designated 20 overs.
