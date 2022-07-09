India vs England 2nd T20I: Jordan, Debutant Gleeson Restrict India to 170/8

Ali could not stop the onslaught as he gave away 11 runs in the fourth over as India cruised to 43 runs without the loss of any wicket. Rohit, who seemed to be in good touch, however, departed the very next over. The Indian skipper, who had scored 31 runs from 20 balls tried to pull a short delivery from debutant Richard Gleeson, only to top edge it, as it landed into the hands of a diving Buttler.

Pant continued the attack on the other side taking India’s score to 61/2 by the end of powerplay.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no change in fortunes for India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli who arrived at the crease only to depart for one run as he tried to hit a length ball from Gleeson to leg side. All Kohli could manage was an edge towards backward point where David Malan completed an excellent catch to offer Gleeson his second wicket of the day.