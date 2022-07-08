Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show Helps India Trump England by 50 Runs in 1st T20I

An all-round show with both the bat and ball from Hardik Pandya helped India defeat England by 50 runs in the first of three T20Is, held at Southampton on Thursday.

The Indian all-rounder scored his maiden T20 international fifty and picked up four wickets for 33 as England were bundled out for a meagre 148 runs in 19.3 overs. By doing so, Hardik Pandya became the first Indian male player to pick four wickets and score 50 runs in a single T20I.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Deepak Hooda (33) also played crucial knocks to propel India's total to 198/8. Debutant Arshdeep excelled with the ball, picking up 2 wickets and giving away just 18 runs in 3.3 overs, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed, scalping two for 32 in four overs.