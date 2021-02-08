Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer to Take 300 Test Wickets

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma became on the sixth Indian bowler to scalp 300 Test wickets on Day 4 in the Chennai Test against England.
Ishant, who picked 2 wickets in the first innings in Chennai, picked Dan Lawrence for his 300th Test wicket. Ishant completed the landmark in his 98th Test match.
R Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers who have achieved this feat.
Ishant, though, is the slowest Indian bowler to make the mark in 98 matches, with Ashwin being the fastest to the spot in 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89). Ashwin, in fact, is the fastest international bowler to have crossed the milestone.
The 32-year-old has now also picked up 100 Test wickets in India. He is only the fourth Indian pacer to do so after Kapil (219), Javagal Srinath (108) and Zaheer (104).
Once Ishant achieved his milestone, Indian cricket fans of course were delighted and many of them, including former cricketers took to social media with congratulatory messages.
Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined