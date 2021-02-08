Sundar Completes Half Century as India Cross 280 on Day 4

R Ashwin and Washington Sundar have started Day 4 of the Chennai Test on India’s overnight score of 257/6 after England were bowled out for 578 on Sunday’s morning session.
Sundar in fact has continued his form from Australia and has completed his half-century.
The seventh wicket partnership has already added more than 50 runs to India’s tally.
On Day 3, despite Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara’s fightback, England remained in control of the match. India ended Day 3 on 257 runs for six wickets in reply to England's 578 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium.
At one point, England had reduced India to 73/4 earlier in the day with captain Virat Kohli (11), Ajinkya Rahane (1), Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubman Gill (29) being dismissed cheaply.
Pant put up a measured counter-attack, targeting Leach and refraining himself from going after Bess. He smashed nine fours and five sixes and was dismissed when he finally mistimed a lofted shot off Bess. Leach completed the catch at deep cover to leave Pant nine runs short of his third Test century.
Pujara was dismissed by Bess in a rather bizarre fashion. The Indian batsman attempted a pull shot. The ball rebound off Pope's shoulder at short leg before looping to Burns at short midwicket.
