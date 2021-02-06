Root’s Masterclass Drives England to Commanding Position on Day 2

India picked four wickets in the last session, with pace bowler Ishant Sharma getting two wickets -- Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- off two balls, but Bess and Leach ensured that Virat Kohli's boys will have to return on the third morning, something that Root wanted.

England did not lose a wicket in the first session as Root and Stokes added 92 in that session.

Stokes, who took guard at the start of the second day's play after opener Dominic Sibley was dismissed in the last over of the first day, survived a couple of chances.

Off-spinner R Ashwin dropped a tough chance off his own bowling and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped him at mid-wicket off the bowling of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.