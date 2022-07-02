India vs England, Edgbaston Test, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja Eyes Century

File: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half century during day three of the second test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India's Ravindra Jadeja will look to press home the advantage from Day 1 against England on the second morning in Edgbaston. India finished with an overnight score of 338/7 with Jadeja beginning the second day on 83.
He has the bowlers in Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for company as the final wickets. There was a worry with rain in the morning, but play will begin on time.
India’s changed top order did not work to plan as Cheteshwar Pujara (13) and Shubman Gill (17) both failed to fire and were dismissed in the opening hour of Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test by none other than James Anderson.
That was followed by a long rain stoppage after which Matthew Potts packed off Hanuma Vihari (20) and then Virat Kohli for 11, before Anderson exploited Shreyas Iyer’s weakness with the short ball and dismissed him for 15.
At 98/5 England were on top, but that’s when Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja decided to get their act going. Pant did Pant things, getting to his century off 89 deliveries and then adding 46 more in quick time, while Jadeja was happy to close out the other end. The duo put on 222 runs as India fought back in style, wresting away the advantage from the hosts. And if anyone was happy to see the back of Pant, it was Jack Leach who took a hammering, yet again. Joe Root though was successful in dismissing Pant.
Jadeja finished Day 1 unbeaten on 83 with Mohammed Shami for company.
Bumrah incidentally has never led in any form of cricket, so this will be his maiden captaincy stint. He will also become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev, who was removed in 1987 after the Pakistan match in Bangalore.
Bumrah is the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932.
